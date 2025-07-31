Pam Bondi slaps Judge Boasberg with misconduct allegations

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took action against one of the judges who has been blocking the agenda of President Donald Trump.

Bondi filed a complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, the judge who is presiding over the administration's deportation of illegal aliens to a notorious prison for terrorists in El Salvador.

'These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that.'

"Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration," Bondi wrote on social media.

"These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that," she added.

Boasberg reportedly commented that the administration could cause a constitutional crisis if Trump defied court rulings. The comments were first reported by the Federalist, which obtained a memo summary of the Judicial Conference.

Bondi's complaint called for an investigation and for the case to be reassigned to another judge. Depending on the results of the investigation, Boasberg could also be impeached.

Boasberg had found probable cause to hold the president in contempt for refusing to end deportation flights after a ruling from the judge.

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it,” the judge said in April.

The president has publicly called for the impeachment of Boasberg, which led to a rare public comment from Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts wrote in March.

"The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose," he added.

