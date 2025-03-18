Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes calls for impeachment of judges in rare statement

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts released a brief statement rejecting calls for the impeachment of judges who issued rulings against the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump and his allies have excoriated several judges, but most recently the president called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg after he ruled against the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants.

Boasberg had ruled against Trump invoking the Alien Enemies Act when he ordered suspected members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang to be deported via plane to El Salvador and Honduras. Trump supporters accused the Obama-appointed judge of being motivated by political bias.

'The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.'

Roberts indicated that seeking impeachment was not a wise course, in his opinion.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," wrote Roberts. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

This is not the first time Roberts has released a statement in opposition to Trump's rhetoric against judges. In 2018 he criticized the characterization of judges as unfair because they were appointed by a Democratic president.

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," he said at the time. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

And in 2020 he strongly condemned a statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that was taken as a threat against two Supreme Court justices. Schumer walked back the statement and apologized.

“I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They did not come out the way I intended to,” Schumer said at the time.

Roberts has also been lambasted by the left after he authored the Supreme Court ruling granting broad criminal immunity for the executive branch in a case about Trump allegedly seeking to overturn the official results of the 2020 election.

The 70-year-old was appointed to the highest court of the land in 2005 by George W. Bush.

