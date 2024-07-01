Leftists rage at Supreme Court ruling that gives Trump immunity for official acts

Liberals, progressives, and the far left voiced their outrage after the Supreme Court finally handed down its decision in the immunity case relating to former President Donald Trump.

In a 6-3 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts leading the majority, the Supreme Court ruled that the president has immunity for official acts but not unofficial ones. This means the issue will now go back to the district court to determine which of Trump's acts in special counsel Jack Smith's case was an official act, likely meaning it will not go to trial before the November election.

“Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts,” the Supreme Court wrote.

“Certain allegations — such as those involving Trump’s discussions with the Acting Attorney General — are readily categorized in light of the nature of the President’s official relationship to the office held by that individual. Other allegations — such as those involving Trump’s interactions with the Vice President, state officials, and certain private parties, and his comments to the general public — present more difficult questions,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that she is concerned the ruling will allow presidents to order missions like SEAL Team 6 killing a political rival.

“The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution. Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune," Sotomayor said.

"With fear for our democracy, I dissent."

"Our democracy has been gravely wounded. The Trump immunity decision says: a president CAN VIOLATE THE CRIMINAL LAW if he acts within his broadly defined 'constitutional authority.' Absurd and dangerous," former Attorney General Eric Holder stated on X.

