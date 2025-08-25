ICE just arrested Democrats' favorite MS-13 associate — and now he's getting the boot for good

MS-13 associate Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a Salvadoran national credibly accused of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and posing a danger to the community — was deported back to his home country earlier this year, where he was housed in a prison for terrorists.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (Md.) and Reps. Robert Garcia (Calif.), Maxwell Frost (Fla.), Yassamin Ansari (Ariz.), and Maxine Dexter (Ore.) were among the Democrats who complained about the MS-13 associate's ouster and imprisonment and demanded his return.

'Remember that I am free, and I was able to be reunited with my family.'

Democrats technically got what they wanted, but Garcia's story did not ultimately play out as they may have hoped.

Garcia was brought back to the U.S. to face criminal charges over his involvement in an alleged multistate human trafficking operation, then temporarily held at the Putnam County Jail in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Sean Hecker, told WZTV-TV on Friday that Garcia was free, "presently en route to his family in Maryland, after being unlawfully arrested and deported and then imprisoned, all because of the government's vindictive attack on a man who had the courage to fight back against the administration's continuing assault on the rule of law."

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Blaze News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has cut short the MS-13 associate's time with his family.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement to Blaze News, "Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation."

"President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator, to terrorize American citizens any longer," added Noem.

Before surrendering to ICE in Baltimore on Monday, Garcia told supporters, "Brothers and sisters, my name is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and I want you to remember this: Remember that I am free, and I was able to be reunited with my family."

Immigration officials reportedly offered to send Garcia packing to Costa Rica if he pleaded guilty to the human smuggling charges. Since he apparently chose not to take the deal, he will apparently be deported to Uganda.

