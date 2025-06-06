Kilmar Abrego Garcia reportedly on the way back to US — to face criminal charges

More than two months after he was deported from the U.S. to a prison in El Salvador, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is reportedly being brought back to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

The 29-year-old is accused by the federal government of being a criminal gang member, but Democrats have demanded his return to the U.S. on the basis that he wasn't given the opportunity to defend himself against the accusations in court.

ABC News was first to report the development on Friday.

The report says that a federal grand jury has indicted Garcia for transporting illegal aliens within the U.S. The indictment alleges that Garcia transported migrants from Texas in a years-long conspiracy. Thousands of illegal aliens, including children, were allegedly transported in the conspiracy.

Some of those transported were also a part of the notorious MS-13 gang, according to sources who spoke to ABC.

The indictment reportedly included two charges and was sealed in a Tennessee federal court last month.

Garcia has become the poster boy for the left in accusations that the Trump administration's deportation efforts have bent or broken the laws on migrants and their due process rights.

A government attorney admitted in court that the man was deported because of a "clerical error," but the administration has since fired that attorney.

Garcia's wife and attorney deny that he was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Trump has argued that providing due process to the millions of illegal aliens would be far too laborious when he was pressed about the question in May.

“I don’t know. It seems — it might say that, but if you’re talking about that, then we’d have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials,” he said.

