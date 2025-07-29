8 mainstream news outlets that REFUSED to cover Cincinnati mob attack

On the evening of July 26, a violent altercation broke out in downtown Cincinnati following the Cincinnati Music Festival. Viral video footage shows a white male being savagely attacked by a mob of predominantly African-Americans. He is repeatedly punched, kicked, and body-slammed by multiple attackers. Many observers appear to cheer on the mob.

When his female partner, also white, attempted to get through the crowd to help him, she was also attacked. A man punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious on the street.

While police reports are pending, it does certainly appear to be a racially motivated attack. Major news outlets, including CNN, ABC, CBS, the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, have failed to cover the story, prompting accusations of a media blackout, given the racial dynamics of the incident.

“I didn't see this on any left-wing news media channel,” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“If you had seen a group of white people ganging up on a poor, innocent, defenseless black person, beating him to the ground, and doing what they just did to those people, and then a black woman comes up and tries to defend her man … and then they knock her out, too — all a bunch of white people? Can you imagine the headlines from all of left-wing media?” she asks.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge described the behavior of the attackers as “cruel and absolutely unacceptable” but also noted that this was "a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation."

“Is it important to clarify this was a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation? Is there any word that I can utter to you that would cause you to beat me into the ground like that?” asks Sara.

“I'm just not sure that any sort of words merit the response that just happened to that man and also that woman who got coldcocked.”

Left-wing outlets “never miss an opportunity to make a story like this go national except when it doesn't fit their narrative,” says Sara.

