Trump says Colbert is to blame for his show's cancellation — but adds Kimmel and Fallon are next

President Donald Trump denied accusations that he ordered the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late night show but then said that two others were likely to lose their shows.

Many on the left have imploded with fury in the belief that the president had somehow demanded the cancellation after many years of criticism from Colbert. The network's parent company was able to secure government approval of a billion-dollar merger after the cancellation announcement.

'These legacy shows are hemorrhaging money with no real end to that in sight — people are just not tuning in.'

In a brief statement Tuesday on social media, the president denied having any part in the cancellation and mocked Colbert.

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!" Trump wrote.

The reported financial loss to CBS was not confirmed but had become a talking point for those who defended his cancellation.

"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything," Trump continued.

"If you don't, you always become a victim," he added. "Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow."

Most of the entertainment world has responded to the cancellation with anger against the Trump administration and Paramount Global, but others, like Jay Leno, have been warning that comedy was oversaturated with politics.

Even Colbert's defenders, however, have admitted that he was likely losing money for CBS and that other such shows are next in line.

"It definitely was hemorrhaging money. These legacy shows are hemorrhaging money with no real end to that in sight — people are just not tuning in," said comedian Samantha Bee, who said Colbert was her friend.

"It is also true that when the president of the United States has to give his sign-off on a corporate merger, the thing you can't do is make jokes about him," she added.

