Trump unexpectedly praises the media: 'See? I didn't use the word'

As President Trump concluded his trip to Scotland, he took a moment to praise the media members who were in attendance, in a rare moment of mutual appreciation between the press and the president.

Trump's trip featured varying successes, including when he secured a massive trade deal with the European Union that saw tariffs placed on the foreign trading body that will now "completely accept" American auto and industrial standards, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Another win for Trump came when he opened a new course at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen in Scotland. Following an impressive swing from the tee box, Trump gave the media some rare compliments.

Wearing a white and gold "USA" hat, Trump thanked the press in attendance.

"Thank you, everybody — and thank you to the media," Trump began, making sure not to repeat his most famous tagline.

"The media has been terrific, believe it or not. See? I didn't use the word 'fake news' one time. Not one time!"

The president continued, "Today, they're not fake news. Today, they're wonderful news. I just want to thank you. They've treated us really well, and they respect what we've done."

"Really, at a level you rarely see nowadays, so I really, very much appreciate it."

There was one media member who was seen as impolite, however, and caused enough commotion to garner moans and groans from his colleagues.

As Trump was leaving the golf course, a reporter yelled, "Mr. President, what will you say next to Benjamin Netanyahu?"

Other media members were aghast at the question, likely due to the high levels of cordiality between the media and Trump at that point in the day, but the president answered the question anyway.

"We're going to try to get things straightened out, for the world," Trump replied.

As cameras flashed, one man is heard saying, "Come on!" in response to the question, with the White House response team eventually writing on X that "the Fake News just can't help themselves."

