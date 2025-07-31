Baby found abandoned in front of stranger's home — before 4 of her family members are discovered dead

A mystery surrounding the abandonment of a baby and the discovery of four dead bodies shocked law enforcement officials in the small town of Tiptonville.

Tennesee police said that a woman reported finding the baby in front of her home on Tuesday at about 3:11 p.m. The baby was unharmed and in a baby seat.

'This is a deeply saddening day for our community. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.'

Someone driving a "dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV" was said to have dropped the child off, according to investigators.

Police were looking for the baby's parents when the remains of four people were found Tuesday evening about 40 miles away from where the baby was found.

The deceased were later identified as the child's mother, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams; her father, 21-year-old Matthew Wilson; her grandmother, 38-year-old Cortney Rose; and her uncle, 15-year-old Braydon Williams.

The girl was determined to be 7 months old.

Officials from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the incident as a homicide and are working to determine the suspects responsible for the deaths of the four family members.

RELATED: Texas man arrested after his 1-year-old daughter is found abandoned in a car seat on the side of the road

"The Dyer County Sheriff's Office remains dedicated to resolving both the abandoned infant case and the ongoing investigation at the crime scene. We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. Please remember everyone in your prayers," reads a statement from the Dyer County Sheriff's Office.

"This is a deeply saddening day for our community," Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said. "We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served."

The Dyer County Sheriff's Office asked the public to call 731-285-2802 with any information about the case.

Tiptonville is a small town of approximately 3,800 residents.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!