Did the government ‘create a psyop’ to HIDE alien intelligence? One man plans to find out

Along with many of his fellow Americans, Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison (R) believes the government is hiding something when it comes to UFOs — but he’s not sure that it’s the UFOs themselves.

“I don’t trust this town,” Burlison tells BlazeTV host Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“I’m very skeptical on this topic, but I think that when you’ve got all these pilots that are encountering vehicles, we have near-miss events happening above our military airspace, something’s wrong,” he explains.

While Burlison is on the House Oversight Committee and is charged with investigating the topic, he tells Stein that the committee members “keep getting blocked by the deep state.”

“I think that at the end of the day, the topic is not something for the United States government to keep a secret. Like, if you happen to be able to film an alien or an aircraft on your iPhone tonight, that is not for the government,” he explains.

“What I’m told is that they’re not going to come in, confiscate your phone, make that a secret. They’re not trying to keep the knowledge of extraterrestrial or nonhuman intelligence secret,” he continues.

However, what the government does seem to be trying to keep secret is the technology they might have that has been able to document UFOs.

“That’s what we’re having a hard time getting access to,” Burlison tells Stein.

And in a recently published Wall Street Journal article, it's claimed that the Area 51 conspiracy theory was planted in order to hide a classified weapons program.

“It kind of fit my original narrative that this is all hogwash,” Burlison says, “that it’s more likely that it’s our technology, that we’re just creating a psyop or a cover story.”

