Why the Sydney Sweeney ad perfectly illustrates one truth about the left

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle collaboration has not only taken over internet discourse for its sensuality — but also because it’s a young blonde woman clad in denim who is proud of her blue eyes and blonde hair, which she cheekily calls her “jeans.”

While BlazeTV host Steve Deace is well aware that the sensuality behind the ad is a sin, what he finds interesting is that those who have not only gone beyond sin but normalized it are the most outraged by the ad.

“A devolution in our day, is we have gone from sinfulness, I believe, to demonic influence. And the difference between the two ... is that our sinfulness takes the natural desires, instincts, ambitions, and talents that God gives us and seeks to exploit them beyond the boundaries God put in place for them to be best practiced and utilized,” Deace says.

“What American Eagle is capitalizing is, by today's standards, somewhat tame, although other eras would have been greatly more offended,” he explains, though he notes that even if “you’re on the wrong side” of that particular debate, the debate still centers around morality and God.

“Demonic influence is no longer when we seek to exploit the natural talents, desires, ambitions, and instincts that God gives each of us, but we now deny them. And this is now where we go the other way,” he says.

While conservatives might debate each other over whether or not the ad is too sensual to show, the left has already promoted and surpassed sinful sensuality — but oddly draws the line when it comes to Sydney Sweeney.

“The spirit of the age that has promoted that sensuality, its simps, its acolytes, are now condemning this Sydney Sweeney ad. How do you make sense of this?” Deace asks.

“It’s too salacious, but at least it’s hetero. That’s exactly why the spirit of the age is losing its mind. ‘How dare you do anything even if it is sensual,’” he mocks, “Even if it is what in other eras would have been considered perversion.”

“‘How dare you do anything that points to objective truth, objective good, and objective beauty?’” he adds.

Executive producer of the “Steve Deace Show,” Aaron McIntire, agrees.

“As you pointed out, the real enemy that we are up against, the real opponents on this mortal coil that we’re up against, they certainly feel like they are attacked, like they’re being attacked. They certainly see this as some sort of cultural shift, and they don’t like that. They don't like it when they’re not in control,” he says.

“The spirit of the age would rather enslave you than kill you. I’ve always said that. And the moment that they start to feel like, ‘We’re not as close to enslaving you,’ or ‘We don’t have as much control as we thought,’ they start to throw fits,” he adds.

