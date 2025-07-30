Senate narrowly confirms Trump lawyer despite Republican defectors

In accordance with President Donald Trump's demands, the Senate is chipping away at the massive backlog of nominees. This time, Republicans narrowly confirmed former Trump lawyer Emil Bove, but some familiar names have once again bucked their party.

Bove was officially confirmed for a lifetime appointment to serve as a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Tuesday night. Although Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, Bove was confirmed in a narrow 50-49 vote after Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted against the Trump nominee.

'That’s gotta be rough, being publicly unmasked and emasculated like that.'

While Murkowski and Collins didn't publicly comment about their disapproval of Bove, several Democrats did.

In a drawn-out floor speech, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said Bove's confirmation marked a "sad day for the judiciary."

RELATED: Mike Collins launches campaign to flip key swing state Senate seat

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"By confirming Emil Bove, my Republican colleagues once again failed their constitutional duties and put loyalty to Donald Trump over the good of our country," Booker said in his social media post.

At the same time, Trump allies like the Federalist's Sean Davis celebrated Bove's confirmation as yet another political win for the country.

"Congrats to Emil Bove on his confirmation, and condolences to Ed Whelan and everyone else on the fake right who definitely weren’t being paid and directed to run a smear campaign against Bove to prevent his confirmation," Davis said in a post on X. "That’s gotta be a tough pill to swallow after spending years threatening conservative lawyers that their careers would be over if they defended Trump or J6ers from left-wing lawfare."

RELATED: One Republican's rhetoric is even starting to spook pro-Israel groups

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"That’s gotta be rough, being publicly unmasked and emasculated like that, and realizing that everyone now knows you were all bark and no bite," Davis added. "Oof. Oh well!"



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!