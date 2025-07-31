'Cold-blooded' illegal alien murdered 15-year-old who was trying to stop him from raping his mother, ICE says

An illegal alien accused of murdering a 15-year-old who got in the way of his raping the boy's mother is going to be sent back to Mexico, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, 36, is accused of shooting and killing Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez in an incident on July 20 where he tried to rape his girlfriend, the boy's mother.

Court documents said that Amandor-Martinez had returned to the home from a bar at about 2:30 a.m. and tried to have sex with his girlfriend, who refused. When she screamed as he tried to force himself on her, Lopez intervened.

The teenager asked his mother if he should call the police, and Amandor-Martinez told him to leave the room. Amandor-Martinez then prepared to leave the residence when he fired three gunshots through a door, striking Lopez in the face.

The teenager died at the scene.

The mother fled from the apartment with her other three children, including a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. She said she heard more shots as she escaped.

Amandor-Martinez is charged with murder, rape, and first-degree assault.

"15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her," said Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country."

McLaughlin went on to blame former President Joe Biden for the murder, as Amandor-Martinez had entered under Biden's watch.

"The Biden administration's open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children," she said.

"ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America's streets and allowed to terrorize American families again," McLaughlin added.

