Democrats REFUSED to admit NYC shooter's race

A married NYPD police officer and three civilians were shot and killed by a gunman who stormed the NFL headquarters in NYC early Monday evening, before he turned the gun on himself.

Video footage captured Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura carrying a rifle on the NYC street. The footage also happened to capture the color of his skin, which revealed that he was likely black. Now, Tamura is confirmed to be black, but Democrats and the mainstream media had initially been having a really hard time admitting it.

“If you are one of like five people who are still watching CNN, I mean, it’s getting to be very dangerous out there, the type of information they are giving you in real time as these sort of tragic events are happening,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

On a CNN segment covering the attack, their chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, John Miller, claimed that the attacker was “possibly white.”

“This guy actually had a really impressive law enforcement career. In the early 2000s, he was deputy assistant director of national intelligence for analysis. He led the team that produced the president’s daily intelligence briefing,” Gonzales explains.

“2003 to 2005, he was the LAPD bureau chief for counterterrorism and criminal intelligence. 2013 to 2022, he was the NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism,” she says, “So, this guy admittedly boasts like a very impressive record on paper and went out and was like, ‘So, here’s what we know: He has a mustache, he is armed, he is possibly white.’”

“And after he said that, he went on to explain with absolutely no self-awareness whatsoever why it’s so important for law enforcement to have the correct description with suspects,” she adds.

Miller went on to explain that the photo of the suspect had been distributed to all NYPD officers and that this is important so that if the suspect was hiding among civilians, they’d be better able to find him.

“Well, thank God. ... You would want to make sure that you don’t let anyone who is ‘possibly white’ leave the scene because they, too, could be a suspect, and you can never be too careful,” Gonzales says.

Miller wasn’t alone in his wildly wrong assessment, as CNN anchor Erin Burnett also called the shooter “possibly white.”

Gonzales is shocked that so many Democrats came to the same conclusion.

“That, in fact, does not look at all ‘possibly white,’” she says, looking at the initial photo of the killer.

“I mean," she adds, "he could be ‘possibly white’ if you weren’t looking at his skin color, or his mustache, or the texture of his hair."

