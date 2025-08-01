BACKFIRED: California fast-food employment tanks under new $20 minimum wage

Proving conservatives right again, a newly released study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that California experienced massive job loss since enacting a $20 minimum wage across the state.

AB 1228 was passed by the California assembly in September 2023, establishing the state’s “Fast Food Council” to set and change the minimum wage — which was previously $16 an hour. The bill was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) in April 2024.

“Who could have guessed that this would have happened?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “The fast-food industry, by the way, actually lost 18,000 jobs since the minimum wage hike in April 2024.”

This represents a 3.2% decline in that sector compared to others in different states.

“When you decide they all have to make $20 an hour, you remind the employer that those people are now no longer needed,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says, adding, “And this is before we even get into robot chefs, which are obviously not far away.”

“I mean, who could have suspected the employers were not going to pay $20 an hour to flip burgers, right?” Gonzales mocks.

“It’s a terrible policy, whichever way you slice it, but you may, I don’t know, feel sympathy or something for the person who was driven out of a job, the 18,000 people who were driven out of fast-food jobs, if I ever felt like I was getting good service from any of these places. But to Stu’s point, it’s like I would probably rather have the app or the thing where I do it myself, because … any time I go to the restaurant industry these days, it’s like people are rude,” she continues.

“I don’t think you should have been making $20 an hour to be rude and get my order wrong,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.