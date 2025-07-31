Kamala Harris announces book on her doomed campaign — and the replies on social media are priceless

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has resurfaced from the shadows to announce that she has written a new book likely to hit the bargain bins very soon after release.

Harris' "107 Days" is the story about the events between her elevation to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket and her historical failure at the hands of President Donald Trump.

'You lost because you have the gravitas of a distracted toddler.'

"What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story," she wrote on social media. "My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

Not surprisingly, the jokesters on social media had a lot to say about Harris authoring a book about her role in the Democratic Party losing on Election Day.

"I can't wait to hear the inside story about how you burned $1.5B in 107 days and accomplished absolutely nothing," author Jim Hanson replied.

"How are you not embarrassed to have run one of the worst presidential campaigns in history? You literally had rappers twerking at your events," responded Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA.

"I can't wait for you to read your book, either. Bet it'll be full of surprises!" replied Roxanne Hoge, the chair of the GOP for Los Angeles County.

"We don't need to read your book to know why you lost to Trump," another response reads. "You lost because you have the gravitas of a distracted toddler, the charisma of an actuary and the laugh of a madwoman. (And the ability of a DEI hire.) You are a ridiculous person."

"I love when people like Kamala Harris grandstand on pretending to write a book (that her staffers wrote) about her sad experience of wasting $1.5 billion dollars (most ever) on the shortest presidential campaign ever," another critic said. "And they're seriously considering running her again in 2028."

Harris just recently announced that she is not running for governor of California, which boosted suspicion that she may run again for president in 2028.

The Harris book will be released on September 23 before beginning a likely brief trip to the 99-cent bin.

