Kamala Harris has reached out to universities for her next scheme — and social media responds with hilarious ridicule

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is reportedly plotting to open an institute of "policy and ideas," and many of her critics on social media enjoyed mocking the plan.

The 60-year-old has shrunk from public life after a devastating loss in an election where Democrats lost control of the White House and U.S. Senate and failed to retake the House of Representatives from Republicans. She has considered running for California governor as well as mounting a second presidential campaign.

'An Institute for People Who Institute Things that Are Institutable.'

According to a report in the New York Times, a close Harris ally has reached out to several universities, including Howard University and Stanford University, in an effort to establish the center of "policy and ideas."

Predictably, the scheme was ridiculed relentlessly on social media.

"The Kamala Harris institute for kids who can't policy and ideas good and wanna learn to do other stuff good too," joked podcaster Noah Blum, paraphrasing a line from the movie "Zoolander."

"The Kamala Harris Center for the Unburdening of What Has Been should provide a bottomless well of material," responded writer Doug Powers.

"An Institute for People Who Institute Things that Are Institutable," replied creator Dan Goldwasser.

"The Kamala D. Harris Institute for Examining the Importance of Understanding What Needs to Be Done," quipped Andrew Stiles of the Free Beacon.

"Whoever at the NYT is portraying Kamala Harris as an intellect with the ability to articulate complex issues is the biggest shill for the Dems. That could be anyone at the NYT," said another critic.

Harris is known for taking a long time to make decisions, according to Brian Brokaw, a former aide to the Democrat.

“She is not someone who makes rash decisions," said Brokaw. "She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is."

The Times report said that she is leaning toward running for California governor after Gavin Newsom terms out of the office.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!