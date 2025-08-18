The Minnesota Vikings’ male cheerleaders go viral — and not everyone’s cheering

The Minnesota Vikings and 11 other NFL teams have come under fire for their new male cheerleaders — but the Vikings' new additions have undoubtedly been the loudest and received the most social media backlash.

The two new male Vikings — Blaze Shiek and Louie Conn — have been dancing all over social media, their feminine style being what’s rubbing NFL fans the wrong way, to the point that they’re getting rid of their season tickets.

Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck is among those displeased by the progressive move.

“The Minnesota Vikings — the Vikings — now have two male cheerleaders,” Glenn says on “The Glenn Beck Program,” noting that his wife and daughter, who were both cheerleaders, brought the controversy up to him initially.

“I said, ‘Well, now, let’s not be hasty.’ I said, ‘There’s lots of sports teams that have male cheerleaders,'" Glenn said, recalling that he then asked his wife if she had male cheerleaders that held the girls up and threw them into the air during cheer routines.

“And my wife went, ‘That’s not this,’” he adds.

“So the Vikings having male cheerleaders like that [does] not exactly make a lot of sense,” Glenn says.

“It’s not a surprise, though, right?” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere asks.

“I would say most NFL teams,” he adds, “you would not be stunned to see it.”

