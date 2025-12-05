Democrat claims she was pepper-sprayed by ICE — but her video and DHS say otherwise

A Democratic U.S. representative appeared to undermine her own accusations against federal agents when she posted a video of herself claiming to have been pepper-sprayed at a protest.

The newly sworn-in Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials pepper-sprayed her during a raid at a taco restaurant in Tucson on Friday.

'If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel. But they're not true. She wasn't pepper sprayed.'

"ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson — a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years," reads a post from the politician. "When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed."

She said in the video that there had been about 40 agents in vehicles, most of them masked, but that the community stopped them. She claimed she and her staffers were pepper-sprayed and she was pushed, despite identifying herself as a member of Congress.

"While I am fine, if that is the way they treat me, how are they treating other community members who do not have the same privileges and protections that I do?" she added.

Many on social media pointed out that she didn't have the appearance of someone who had been pepper-sprayed.

Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, gave a spirited response to the Democrat's claims.

"If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel. But they're not true. She wasn't pepper sprayed. She was in the vicinity of someone who *was* pepper sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement," McLaughlin wrote.

She went on to say that two agents were seriously injured by the mob that Grijalva joined.

"Presenting one's self as a 'Member of Congress' doesn't give you the right to obstruct law enforcement," McLaughlin added.

Grijalva said she happened to be getting lunch at the taco place when the raid operation began. She coughed once in the video and said it was because of the pepper spray.

