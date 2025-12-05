Pregnant woman disappears without a trace — but a grisly forest horror scene sends cops straight to her mother and stepfather

Search parties spent weeks attempting to locate a missing Michigan woman who was pregnant. However, the frantic search ended in a disturbing discovery that shocked a community.

On Nov. 4, 22-year-old Rebecca Park was reported missing, according to the Wexler County Sheriff's Office. At the time, Park was approximately 38 weeks pregnant.

'The brutality and disregard for human life displayed here are deeply troubling.'

Following weeks of searching for the missing pregnant woman, Park's remains were found in the Manistee National Forest on Nov. 25. However, Park's child was no longer in her womb.

According to a statement by the Michigan Department of Attorney General, 40-year-old Cortney Bartholomew and 47-year-old Bradly Bartholomew "lured" Park to their home in Wexford County. Cortney Bartholomew is Park's biological mother, and Bradly Bartholomew is her stepfather.

"The couple then allegedly tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn infant, resulting in the death of both," the statement read.

"This is frankly evil personified," Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey said at Tuesday's arraignment, according to Michigan Live. "These two individuals created a plan, conducted research."

Carey continued, "Mr. Bartholomew brought Rebecca to their home, forced her into another vehicle, and took her into the woods, where they stabbed her, forced her to lie on the ground while they cut her baby out, ultimately causing her death and the death of the baby."

Carey said Park's death is a "case of premeditated torture and murder."

According to ABC News, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated, "This case involves a truly horrific homicide in which a young woman and her unborn child endured unimaginable suffering at the hands of the defendants."

Nessel added, "The brutality and disregard for human life displayed here are deeply troubling."

Nessel stressed that the evidence "reflects an extraordinary level of callousness and violence."

"Rebecca had everything to live for, and our hearts are with her loved ones as they endure this unthinkable loss," Nessel said.

Nessel vowed that justice would be "pursued in this tragic case without delay."

Cortney Bartholomew and Bradly Bartholomew were arrested in connection with Park's death.

The couple was each charged with one felony count of first-degree premeditated murder, one felony count of murder, one felony count of torture in a place of confinement, one felony count of conspiracy to commit torture, one felony count of assault of a pregnant woman with the intention to cause miscarriage or stillbirth, one felony count of conspiracy to commit assault on a pregnant woman with the intention to cause miscarriage or stillbirth, and one misdemeanor count of removal of a dead body.

If convicted of any of the felonies, the pair faces up to life in prison.

Court records identify Bradly Bartholomew as a habitual offender, which means he could face harsher penalties.

Both suspects were jailed without the possibility of bond.

People magazine reported that Cortney posted a video on her Facebook page on the same day that her daughter was due to give birth, with a caption that read: "My alibi of where I was the night my daughter came up missing."

The video had a black screen with audio of Cortney's 14-year-old son reportedly saying, "She gave me my meds at about 8:40. I don't remember a lot as I just said, but she was there when I went to bed, and she was also there when I woke up the next day. I know that she never goes out and about when I'm sleeping just because she doesn't like to drive at night."

Park's adoptive mother, Stephanie Park, told WWTV-TV and WWUP-TV that she had had custody of Park since she was a year old. The mother said that she has been taking care of Rebecca's two young sons, ages 3 and 2.

Officials have not yet revealed if the remains of Park's baby have been recovered.

Anyone with information on Park's death is urged to contact the tip line at the Wexford County Sheriff's Department at 231-779-9216.

The Wexford County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Blaze News.

