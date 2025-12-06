14- and 16-year-old boys arrested for brutal murder of 14-year-old girl, Florida police say

Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 14-year-old and then lighting her body on fire.

Danika Troy was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, who conducted a media briefing on Thursday.

'The evidence pointed to them immediately. They took them into custody immediately.'

A day later, the girl's badly burned remains were found by a man walking near Kimberly Road in Floridatown.

Police said they identified the remains as belonging to Troy because her mother had reported that she left with a scooter, and it was found near the remains. They also found shoes that matched those she was wearing.

Johnson said that a witness told police that 16-year-old Gabriel Williams and 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins had planned the murder of the girl.

In an interview with police, Blevins allegedly said he blocked Troy after they had a falling out on social media. Williams also said he was upset with something Troy had said, according to police.

But a possible motive is still undetermined.

"They have been interviewed, but the motive that we're getting doesn't fit the forensics or any facts of the case," Johnson said.

The sheriff said Williams stole the gun they used from his mother.

"It's bad enough that you kill a 14-year-old; you're 14, you're 16, you shoot her multiple times, and then you set her on fire," Johnson added.

The state attorney's office said a grand jury will determine whether the boys should be tried as adults.

RELATED: California man convicted of brutally attacking his son with a sledgehammer while he slept

"This is what major crimes calls a ground ball," Johnson said. "The evidence pointed to them immediately. They took them into custody immediately."

Williams and Blevins were each charged with first-degree premeditated murder. They both are in custody at the Santa Rosa Juvenile Detention Center.

"It shocks me," neighbor Sue Petrisch said. "It's always been so quiet here, and it's getting bad. It's terrifying, in fact."

A candlelight vigil is planned to honor the victim on Monday at Avalon Baptist Church. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for her burial costs.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!