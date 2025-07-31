Young adults have shifted dramatically toward Republicans in just 2 years, Pew polling shows

The Republican Party has enjoyed massive gains among young Americans over the span of about 21 months, according to recent polling conducted by Pew Research.

According to surveys of registered voters in August 2023, men and women in categories ranging from 18 years old all the way up to 49 years old favored Democrats.

In fact, the only two categories that leaned Republican at that time were 50-to-64-year-old males (57%) and over-65-year-old males (59%).

As of June 2025, however, young American adults have swung in the other direction en masse.



'Interesting to see the "you get more conservative as you get older" trope dying.'

The 2025 polling by Pew Research of U.S. adults, which cited the 2023 data directly below it, showed massive gains for the Republican Party, specifically among younger demographics.

For example, males ages 18-29 went from 62% in favor of Democrats to 52% in favor of Republicans.

For women of that same age group, seven more percentage points went to the Republicans, whose support rose from 30% in 2023 to 37% in 2025.

Democrats did widen a gap when it comes to women ages 30-49, though, but not through their own doing. Support for Republicans in that category dropped from 42% in 2023 to 39% in 2025.

An interesting figure included in the polling is the percentage of respondents who said they had no political leanings or refused to answer.

For the youngest demographic, that number was 13%. The other demographics averaged between 7% and 8%.

Looking at party affiliation categorized by the decade in which Americans were born, those born between 1940 and 1980 have remained in a near 50-50 split of support for Democrats and Republicans from 2021 to 2025.

For those born after 1980, the changes have been significant.

In 2021, while 57% of those born in the 1980s identified as Democrats, that number is now 47% in 2025.

For those born in the 1990s, 59% identified as Democrat in 2021, but that number is now down to 46%.

Photo by Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images

In response to the data, users on X shared interesting perspectives, like, "Interesting to see the 'you get more conservative as you get older' trope dying."

Another account posted, "18-29 year old men are more right wing than male Boomers[.] Did NOT expect to see that."

A tech and financial account with over 40,000 followers added that he felt it was "sad" that a younger generation is being relied on to "clean things up" after the Boomer generation "completely destroyed their birthright."

Popular conservative commentator John Doyle offered a unique explanation as to why young Americans have shifted away from Democratic politics.

Doyle told Blaze News, "We just wanted to play our video games. This is for raping the Joker and killing Hulk Hogan."

