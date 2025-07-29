Democrat offers bizarre spin on imploding support for his party — and he's getting amazing backlash

Poll numbers for the Democratic Party continue to crater, but one Democrat has tried to seize a silver lining from the historic collapse in support for his party.

In a recent survey by the Wall Street Journal, the Democratic Party had support of only a third of respondents, while an astonishing 63% said they had an unfavorable view of the party. That rating is the worst for Democrats in 35 years from the same poll.

'Dems have lost their minds as they continue down their road to a meaningless party.'

When asked by reporters on Tuesday about the failing fortunes of his party, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut tried to spin the bad poll numbers into a positive.

"It's understandable that there are a lot of Democrats out there who want us to be fighting harder. I mean, Trump is lighting our democracy on fire. And so it's frankly a good sign," Murphy is quoted as saying by Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.

Murphy's spin was rejected by many on social media.

"Gravitron-level spin, here," joked Mary Katharine Ham, a CNN contributor.

"Dems have lost their minds as they continue down their road to a meaningless party," another critic replied.

"Hey @ChrisMurphyCT remember when you guys, the party elites, picked your 2024 nominee and not the voters? Or when superdelegates, aka you guys, did it in 2016. Don't tell me about democracy on fire anymore you fraud," another response reads.

"I think the obsessive, repetitive use of ridiculous phrases like 'lighting our democracy on fire' might have something to do with it, dumbass. But, please carry on with your Trump hate. It's sure served you well thus far," another critic replied.

On the other hand, tariff troubles and controversy on mass deportations have also led to a drop in President Donald Trump's favorability, though his net popularity is far higher than that of the Democrats.

Pundits watch polling very closely after a change in the presidency, as the opposition party historically bounces back and makes gains in the following midterm election. Democrats hope to erode support in Republicans to take back the House of Representatives and even the U.S. Senate.

