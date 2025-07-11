Polling reveals: Whatever Democrats are doing, it ain't working

A Marquette Law School poll published in May revealed that 63% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party. Polling by the Economist and YouGov indicated that the disapproval rating for the party as a whole was 58.3% as of May 25.

It's clear that whatever Democrats tried last month didn't improve their public image.

An NBC News Decision Desk Poll released in mid-June revealed that 57% of voters held an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party. The party's radical messaging on illegal aliens and deportations certainly didn't help its cause, given the majority of Americans support President Donald Trump's handling of immigration and border security.

According to a new poll conducted by the Democratic super PAC Unite the Country and obtained by The Hill, enthusiasm within the party continues to fade — and disenchantment is spreading.

The poll, conducted in 21 battleground counties across 10 battleground states, found that Democrats' emphasis on fighting for democracy — empty signaling that clearly did not help them in November — is not doing the trick, and their ruinous immigration policies are further alienating voters.

Voters reportedly regard the Democratic Party as "out of touch," "woke," and "weak."

"This is the reality of the perception of us as a party, and until we accept that, it’s going to be hard to move forward," Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, senior adviser at the PAC, told The Hill. "There's a perception out there, outside of Democratic elites, and it's taken hold in not just the MAGA crowd but people that should be with us."

Mollineau added, "It's not about abandoning who we are. It's not about leaving people behind. We are a big tent party. But it is about prioritizing the messages and starting where the majority of the people are."

'The majority of Americans believe that the Republican Party best represents the interests of the working class and the poor.'

Rather than defending anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rioters, flying to foreign nations to sip cocktails with MS-13 associates, and championing genital mutilations for children, Democrats may want to focus on matters that Americans actually care about.

“We do better when we first meet voters where they are and then bring them along on other issues," said Mollineau. "And nine times out of 10, what they really care about is whether or not they're going to be able to afford health care, whether or not their kids are going to be able to go to a good school … housing, living paycheck to paycheck."

Mollineau suggested that the party should start with "good economic appeal."

Months before he became the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin acknowledged in a New York Times interview last year that "the majority of Americans believe that the Republican Party best represents the interests of the working class and the poor. And that the Democratic Party represents the interests of the wealthy and the elite."

The party's continued focus on pet progressive issues that only the wealthy can afford to care about does not appear to have moved the needle on this perception.

In addition to desiring a fresh perspective and different priorities, the Democratic super PAC found that voters simply want to see different leaders running the party.

A national Cygnal poll revealed last month that only 30% of voters held a favorable view of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.). While abysmal, that's still better than Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), whose favorability rating was 26%, according to a June 11-12 Harvard-Harris poll.

A Quinnipiac University survey released in June indicated that just 21% of all voters approved of the way Democrats in Congress were handling their jobs, and 70% signaled disapproval. When it came to Democratic voters in particular, 53% gave their party's congressional members a bad review.

An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released last week similarly indicated Democrats' congressional approval ratings were under water with 27% approving and 58% disapproving of the jobs they are doing.

Steve Schale, CEO of Unite the Country, told The Hill, "They want us to have different leaders."

