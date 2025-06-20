Democrats' meltdown over SCOTUS child sex-change ruling reveals they learned nothing about 2024 blowout

A Marquette Law School poll published late last month revealed that 63% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party. Polling by the Economist and YouGov indicated that the disapproval rating for the party as a whole was 58.3% as of May 25.

Democratic lawmakers evidenced their commitment to driving up these numbers and alienating the majority of normal Americans with their hysterical response to the U.S. Supreme Court's Wednesday 6-3 ruling in United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee's ban on sex-change genital mutilations and sterilizing puberty blockers for minors.

Not only is Tennessee's Senate Bill 1 lawful, as confirmed by the high court, but such laws reflect the sensibilities of the vast majority of Americans.

A Washington Post-KFF poll found in 2023 that 57% of Americans say gender is biologically determined; 68% oppose the use of puberty blockers by children; and 58% oppose hormonal treatments for teens.

Polling conducted ahead of the 2024 election by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Los Angeles Times found that 54% of Americans favor laws to prevent minors from receiving sex-change drugs or surgeries.

A Center Square Voter's Choice Poll revealed last month that only 29% of voters think doctors should be allowed to prescribe puberty blockers to kids with parental consent. Forty-seven percent of respondents said puberty blockers should not be prescribed to minors under any circumstances.

RELATED: God's justice doesn’t sleep — and the Supreme Court just proved it

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Democrats appear to be fully aware of the American public's majoritive revulsion over the mutilation and sterilization of confused children.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election and just prior to stepping down as Texas Democratic Party chairman, Gilberto Hinojosa emphasized to Democrats that their messaging was not resonating with everyday Americans.

'Hate won.'

"You have a choice as a party," said Hinojosa. "You can support transgender rights up and down all the categories where the issue comes up, or you can understand that there's certain things that we just go too far on, that a big bulk of our population does not support."

An American Principles Project poll looking at the impact of campaign ads on various transvestite-related issues in the 2024 election found that 52% of voters who were made aware of failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris' support for sex changes for minors were more likely to vote for President Donald Trump.

APP president Terry Schilling concluded, "There should be no question now that Democrats' gender insanity is a massive political vulnerability for them that Republicans should continue to exploit."

Schilling then urged Republicans "not to forget the main lesson from the election and to keep the pressure on Democrats for as long as they continue to defend their extreme agenda."

Despite the unpopularity of gender ideology, the collapse of its core narratives, and the growing list of victims now speaking out about their mutilation, Democrats are leaning into their support for gender ideology, particularly for child sex-change mutilations.

"Hate won," complained Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), one of the Democrats who begged the Supreme Court in an amicus brief last year to strike the Tennessee law. "The far-right justices of the Supreme Court endorsed hate and discrimination by delivering a win for Republicans who have relentlessly and cruelly attacked transgender Americans for years."

'The fight isn't over.'

Other Democrats followed a similar script.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), whose approval rating according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll was 26%, said in response to the high court's ruling in Skrmetti, "Republicans' cruel crusade against trans kids is all an attempt to divert attention from ripping healthcare away from millions of Americans. We'll keep fighting and we'll keep marching on."

"Today the Supreme Court chose to cast transgender children in the shadows, deciding they are not entitled to the protections of the Equal Protection Clause," wrote Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.). "By upholding Tennessee's ban on medical care for transgender children the Court has legitimized discriminatory treatment of children."

Booker suggested further that the protection of children in over 24 states from irreversible sex-change procedures is not only a "violation of the constitutional protections every child is entitled to" but puts kids "in danger."

Rep. Sarah McBride (Del.), the cross-dressing Democrat formerly known as Tim McBride, claimed that the ruling in Skrmetti "undermines doctors in delivering care to some of the most vulnerable patients in our country."

"As the proud grandma of a young trans man, I know that gender-affirming care can help trans youth live openly and authentically," wrote Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). "The fight isn't over."

RELATED: Sacrificing body parts and informed consent to the sex-change regime

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democratic lawmakers who has received a fortune in donations from the pharmaceutical industry, stated, "Trans kids suffer when they don't get medically-necessary care. This is a brazen political decision by the Supreme Court."

Contrary to Warren's suggestion, so-called "gender-affirming care" does not ameliorate confused kids' suffering. Rather, it makes matters a whole lot worse.

'Protecting children from making permanent, life-altering decisions about their bodies should be a bipartisan issue.'

Britain's National Health Service in 2020 appointed Dr. Hilary Cass, a British medical doctor who previously served as president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, to lead an independent investigation into the efficacy of sex-change procedures on minors.

Blaze News previously reported that Cass' 388-page multi-year report revealed that:

the "systematic review showed no clear evidence that social transition in childhood has any positive or negative mental health outcomes, and relatively weak evidence for any effect in adolescence";

puberty blockers compromise bone density and have no apparent impact on "gender dysphoria or body satisfaction";

there is "insufficient and/or inconsistent evidence about the effects of puberty suppression on gender dysphoria, mental and psychosocial health, cognitive development, cardio-metabolic risk, and fertility";

there is "a lack of high-quality research assessing the outcomes of hormones for masculinisation or feminisation in adolescents with gender dysphoria or incongruence and few studies that undertake long-term follow-up"; and

so-called gender-affirming care is "an area of remarkably weak evidence."

Prior to the release of the Cass Review, a peer-reviewed study in the esteemed quarterly journal BMJ Mental Health revealed that "medical gender reassignment does not have an impact on suicide risk."

Journalist Mia Hughes revealed in a report published last year by Michael Shellenberger's think tank, Environmental Progress, that prominent members of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health — the organization that literally wrote the book on "transgender" care — have themselves raised issues with the drugs and procedures that Markey, Schumer, Booker, McBride, Schakowsky, Warren, and other Democrats are desperate to protect.

WPATH members quoted in Hughes' report discussed the inability of minors to comprehend the long-term consequences of sex-change procedures, the debilitating side effects of such procedures, and problems with obtaining informed consent.

RELATED: 'Neither scientific nor medical': Leaked WPATH files shed light on the horror show that is 'gender-affirming care'

Luis Soto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Alleigh Marre, executive director of the American Parents Coalition, said in a statement obtained by Blaze News, "Sadly, many on the left have been captured by radical gender activists and appear determined to allow children to be the subject of irreversible and experimental gender interventions."

"Protecting children from making permanent, life-altering decisions about their bodies should be a bipartisan issue," continued Marre. "This ruling establishes important precedent in states seeking to end or regulate gender practices for minors, which have unfortunately become increasingly easy to obtain."

"Democratic leaders would do well to recognize that the Skrmetti decision is not a judgment against any group, but a vital affirmation of common sense, parental rights, and biological reality," Kelsey Reinhardt, president of CatholicVote, told Blaze News. "These are principles that the American people have consistently supported."

The Republican National Committee noted on X, "Democrats want taxpayers to fund sex changes for MINORS! SICK!"

Attorney General Pam Bondi applauded the SCOTUS decision, encouraging "other states to follow Tennessee’s lead and enact similar legislation to protect our kids." Tennessee is one of the 25 Republican states that have laws on the books protecting children from sex-change procedures.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!