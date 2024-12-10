Detransitioner sues prominent child sex-change doctor who admitted to hiding results of her own study

Johanna Olson-Kennedy, the medical director of the nation's biggest youth sex-change center at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and head of a $10 million National Institutes of Health initiative studying youth "gender medicine," recently suppressed the results of a years-long study following 95 children who were given puberty blockers.

Olson-Kennedy, no doubt aware of the damage that Britain's landmark Cass Review had already done to the sex-change regime's credibility, told the New York Times, "I do not want our work to be weaponized."

While she might ultimately prevail in concealing the results of the study, Olson-Kennedy cannot hide the fallout of so-called gender-affirming care in the wild, including the radical procedures she has personally executed.

Clementine Breen, a 20-year-old drama student at the University of California, Los Angeles, filed a medical negligence lawsuit Thursday against Olson-Kennedy, the CHLA, and others involved with her "gender-affirming" mutilation.

According to the complaint, Breen was a vulnerable, mentally compromised girl who had suffered multiple instances of sexual abuse and hailed from a family rife with mental health problems. Rather than subject her to psychotherapy and tests, she was allegedly "fast-tracked onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging puberty blockers (age 12), cross-sex hormones (age 13), and 'gender-affirming' surgery (age 14.)"

The lawsuit claimed that Olson-Kennedy and her team — who allegedly separated Breen from her parents at the first opportunity — "immediately and unquestioningly 'affirmed' Clementine as transgender, and at her very first visit, after mere minutes, Dr. Olson-Kennedy diagnosed Clementine with gender dysphoria and recommended surgical implantation of puberty blockers."

'Even if she could conceive and deliver a child, she would not be able to breastfeed because her health breasts were removed when she was only 14.'

Olson-Kennedy — who has publicly argued against the need for psychological assessments for sex-change mutilations, compared teen girls cutting off their healthy breasts to taking the SATs, reportedly dished out sex-change hormones to kids as young as 12, and referred little girls as young as 13 for double mastectomies — allegedly did not bother with a mental health assessment, with asking Breen relevant questions about her mental health struggles or diagnoses, or with involving other health care professionals in her gender dysphoria diagnosis.

The complaint alleged further that Olson-Kennedy also failed to furnish Breen with the necessary time or information to obtain consent, which appears all but impossible anyway when dealing with prospective minor sex-change patients — a troubling reality even World Professional Association of Transgender Health scientists have apparently admitted in private communications.

Extra to blowing past the matter of informed consent and allegedly obtaining the parents' consent under fraudulent pretenses, the complaint claimed that Olson-Kennedy misrepresented Breen's "gender-identity history" in her letter of support to Breen's surgeon. Citing a full copy of the letter, the Economist reported that Olson-Kennedy wrote that Breen had "endorsed a male gender identity since childhood," which was not the case, according to Olson-Kennedy's own records.

Neither the surgeon nor Olson-Kennedy responded to the Economist's requests for comment.

After years of being pumped full of potentially sterilizing and bone-compromising drugs then having her healthy breasts removed by surgeons, Breen's mental health unsurprisingly declined.

"It took Dr. Olson-Kennedy and the team at LA Children's a single visit to send Clementine down a life-altering, traumatic, body-disfiguring, and irreversibly damaging path of transgender medicalization," said the complaint.

Although Breen has detransitioned and now identifies with her real sex, the complaint indicated that

as a result of Defendants' so-called "gender-affirming care," Clementine now has deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust of the medical system. She has suffered physically, socially, neurologically, and psychologically. Her voice has permanently deepened. Her female body did not develop, and she has a very masculine body structure. Her fertility is almost certainly destroyed from the combination of years on puberty blockers and testosterone. And even if she could conceive and deliver a child, she would not be able to breastfeed because her health breasts were removed when she was only 14.

Breen told the Economist that her lawsuit was not just about "personal closure reasons" but making clear that rushed sex-changes on minors are not as rare as activists have suggested.

"People are just brushing exactly what happened to me off as something that doesn't happen," said Breen.

According to the medical advocacy group Do No Harm's Stop the Harm database, Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, has at least 265 sex-change patients; 165 surgery patients; and 103 hormone and puberty blocker patients. The organization reportedly claims that its youngest patients, as young as 3 years old, "receive no medical interventions, just counseling."

The lawsuits against elements of the sex-change regime continue to pile up.

Last year, Chloe Cole filed a suit against the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, which performed, supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention on her between the ages of 13 and 16.

The Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri & Jonna LLP similarly filed suit against Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and the Permanente Medical Group last year, alleging malice, oppression and fraud in the case of Layla Jane, a girl who underwent an elective double mastectomy at the age of 13 and hormone therapy.

Luka Hein filed a lawsuit last year against the University of Nebraska Medical Center and numerous UNMC medical practitioners alleging that their "misleading descriptions and false claims" pertaining to sex-change mutilations were in violation of the state's Consumer Protection Act.

Dr. Miriam Grossman, the board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist who authored the 2023 book "Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness," told Blaze News earlier this year that lawsuits will help make practitioners "think twice before they pick up a scalpel and remove the healthy breasts of a 13-year-old girl."

"It could be the malpractice carriers will stop covering — if they have to pay out huge amounts, they may think twice about covering the malpractice of these surgeons," continued Grossman.

Dr. Roy Eappen, an esteemed endocrinologist and senior fellow at Do No Harm, similarly suggested that lawsuits can help "make it expensive for them to continue with this kind of procedure."

