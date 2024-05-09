'They'll create second sets of genitals': WPATH Files author tells Glenn Beck about 'gender-affirming care' mutilations

Gender ideologues' narrative around sex-change mutilations and so-called "gender-affirming care" has collapsed in recent months, prompting some Western governments to pump the brakes on the nightmarish medicalization scheme as well as apologies from former collaborators. Nationally syndicated radio host and cofounder of Blaze Media Glenn Beck discussed the fallout and possible next steps Wednesday with one of the people who accelerated this collapse.

In a damning exposé entitled "The Reckoning," Beck shined a light on the dark world of "gender-affirming care." He explored the stories of various victims; spoke to de-transitioner Luka Hein about the fallout of her rushed medicalization; defined key terms and rhetorical tricks exploited by LGBT activists; and both named and shamed a number of perpetrators he indicated ought to be locked up.

Beck also spoke to Environmental Progress researcher Mia Hughes, one of the investigators who dealt a fatal blow to whatever remaining credibility the sex-change regime was believed to possess.

Hughes is the author of the WPATH Files, a 242-page report, published in early March by journalist Michael Shellenberger's think tank, Environmental Progress. The report detailed internal discussions and documents at the World Professional Association for Transgender Health — the organization that wrote the go-to guidelines for "gender-affirming care."

Shellenberger indicated that the American Medical Association, the Endocrine Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and thousands of doctors worldwide rely on WPATH as the global authority on "gender medicine."

Blaze News previously reported that the WPATH members quoted in the report can be seen discussing:

Giving irreversible medical treatments to mentally compromised victims incapable of providing consent;

The inability of children and adolescents to comprehend the long-term consequences of so-called gender affirmation;

Putting a gloss on de-transition and post-operation regrets;

The narrative that minors should receive hormones or undergo surgery because otherwise they'll kill themselves — a popular claim among LGBT activists that was shown to be false in a recent Finnish study; and

Various debilitating side effects of sex-change procedures.

Hughes told Beck, "I think if you want to understand this medical scandal, you must understand the group that sits at the very core of that and that is the World Professional Association for Transgender Health."

When pressed on how legitimate medical associations could end up taking counsel from radicals at WPATH, Hughes said, "It's a remarkable stunt that they pulled. ... It's a hybrid organization where there are surgeons, endocrinologists, clinicians, family doctors, all mixed in together with extremist trans activists. Now, I will say that all those medical professionals are themselves activists probably first and medical professionals second."

Hughes indicated WPATH has been around in some form since the late 1970s but began to pose a real threat at the turn of the century when it went ideological and "abandoned science."

"They rebranded in 2007 as the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and at that point, I tell it as, 'They self-identified as the world's leading professional association.' They had no science at this point, and they still don't have any science," continued Hughes.

Beck indicated that in an earlier conversation with Michael Shellenberger, he related how the sex-change regime reminds him not only of the deadly Tuskegee syphilis study where the United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experimented on black Americans without their knowledge, but also of American eugenicists' sterilization campaign in the early 20th century.

"There have been many medical crimes in the past. We all think lobotomies, but you're right: Tuskegee was terrible. But this one is especially egregious because the victims are children, adolescents, and some of the most vulnerable adults in society," said Hughes.

"I challenge anyone if they think that I'm exaggerating, that this is not a terrible medical crime, take five minutes to go on trans TikTok and watch all the videos of teenage girls prancing around with mastectomy scars because some monstrous doctor has amputated their healthy breasts while they're still in a stage of identity development and they simply just need to be left to grow up, mature, and settle into who they are," continued the researcher.

Hughes detailed various gruesome experiments conducted under the guise of "gender-affirming care," which she indicated do not "mesh with the Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm."

"They will perform mastectomies and do customized scars," said the WPATH Files author. "They'll create second sets of genitals for people who identify as both male and female. They'll nullify people meaning remove all genitalia and have a smooth, sexless body if these people identify as neither male nor female."

"So, we're talking like — we used to joke about — smooth like a Ken doll?" Beck responded. "I don't even know how that works."

"The Hippocratic Oath has long been abandoned by these people," said Hughes.

Later in the special, Beck noted, "If they are willing to do these kinds of treatments on children, and they know that there are potentially deadly side effects involved with them, and people aren't being properly informed, what else would they be willing to do?"

After highlighting numerous troubling admissions in the WPATH Files — including indications that some gender ideologues loaded an autistic girl up with drugs, then taught her to masturbate — Beck said, "These are the experts, these are the caregivers setting the standards for children and adults all over the world."

"This is insanity. This must stop. This isn't science. This isn't care. It definitely is not modern medicine by the standards of any other medical issue," continued Beck. "The medical industry needs a reckoning."

Beck directed viewers to his site, indicating they can obtain a PDF guide breaking down key insights from the WPATH Files along with a draft letter to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, the American Medical Association, and the Endocrine Society demanding they reject WPATH's standards of care.

Watch the whole special here:

Editor's note: Hughes was originally quoted as saying, "... take five minutes to go on trends TikTok and watch all the videos." The article has been corrected to reflect that she had actually said, "take five minutes to go on trans TikTok." The article was updated on 5/9/2024 at 2 p.m. EST.



