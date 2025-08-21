Joy Reid gives ‘history’ lesson claiming white people stole all of black people’s ideas

Joy Reid is convinced that white people have stolen all of black people’s inventions, and she’s not being shy about it.

During a recent interview titled “How Mediocre White Men and Their Fragility Are Destroying America” with Wajahat Ali for his Left Hook substack, Reid criticized Trump’s review of the Smithsonian and took aim at all white people.

Even Elvis wasn’t spared.

“They can’t fix the history they did. Their ancestors made this country into a slave hell, but they can clean it up now because they got the Smithsonian. They can get rid of all the slavery stuff. They got PragerU that can lie about the history to the children,” Reid said.

“They can’t originally invent anything more than they ever were able to invent good music. We black folk gave y’all country music, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, rock and roll. They couldn’t even invent that. But they have to call a white man ‘the King’ because they couldn’t make rock and roll,” she continued.

“So, they have to stamp ‘the King’ on a man whose main song was stolen from an overweight black woman,” she added.

“Wow, really going after Elvis Presley on that. What is all that?” BlazeTV host Alex Stein comments on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

Stein has noticed that Reid’s grievances are already being addressed at the highest levels of government.

“I went on a tour of the Capitol, and it was actually very, you know, they kind of use trauma-based mind control like what she wants the Smithsonian to be. They make you go into this big room before you get your official tour, and they play a video,” Stein explains.

“It’s like, ‘These hallowed halls were built by slaves.’ ... And they show, like, black men, like, building stuff and, like, a cartoon of it, and you know, it’s just like everything you see was built on the backs of slaves, which is true,” he continues.

“Wall Street New York was built by black people,” Stein jokes. “The pyramids, built by black people, right? I mean, probably Egyptians or whatever.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.