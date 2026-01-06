Illegal alien truckers with California licenses accused of hauling $7M in cocaine across state lines

Two illegal alien truck drivers who obtained commercial driver's licenses from California are accused of smuggling $7 million worth of cocaine across the Midwest.

'Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk.'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday lodged detainers against 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh and 30-year-old Jasveer Singh after local authorities arrested the two Indian nationals in Putnam County, Indiana.

The men were driving a semitruck along I-70 when an Indiana State Police trooper pulled them over for a routine traffic stop on Saturday, according to local reports.

The trooper's K-9 unit gave a positive alert, prompting the officer to conduct a more thorough search of the truck. The trooper allegedly discovered 309 pounds of cocaine hidden in the truck's sleeper berth.

The men were reportedly traveling from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana.

They were charged with a Level 2 felony of dealing narcotics.

RELATED: Illegal alien truck driver walks out of jail after allegedly killing American — and sanctuary policies appear to be to blame

Gurpreet Singh. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security reported that the men were allegedly smuggling enough drugs to kill over 113,000 Americans.

Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the U.S. in March 2023 and was released into the country by the Biden administration. The DHS reported that he admitted to law enforcement that he was illegally in the U.S.

Jasveer Singh illegally entered the country in March 2017. He was arrested in San Bernardino, California, in December for allegedly receiving stolen property. ICE placed a detainer against him, but California did not honor it, and he was released from local custody.

RELATED: Border Patrol nabs 49 illegal aliens with commercial driver’s licenses

Jasveer Singh. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The DHS blamed California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom's policies for allowing the illegal aliens to obtain CDLs amid growing concerns about the surge of unqualified foreign nationals in the American trucking industry. Newsom's office has repeatedly rebutted these criticisms by claiming that California's CDLs for foreign nationals are issued in compliance with federal guidelines, based on work authorization documents provided by the U.S. government.

"Thanks to Gavin Newsom's reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial driver's licenses by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated. "Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honor an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!