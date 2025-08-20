Vance unloads on safety-hating protesters in DC, punches through liberal media rhetoric

Vice President JD Vance spoke on Wednesday with National Guard soldiers stationed at D.C.'s Union Station, underscoring his gratitude and continued support for their efforts to tackle crime in the national capital.

While the troops and members of the federalized Metropolitan Police Department appeared happy to see Vance — who was accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller — liberal protesters threw fits at the sight of the vice president, whining about his presence as well as about the efforts by the Trump administration to make D.C. safer.

Vance smiled as he passed a bespectacled radical in the station screaming, "F**king Nazi," an unhinged woman yelling, "Health care, housing, and climate justice! ... Military out of our streets," and a man in a cap shouting, "Get the f**k out of my city!"

Supporters reportedly countered with, "USA! USA! USA!"

When met with booing outside the Shake Shack at Union Station, Vance directed Hegseth's attention to the radical responsible and said, "This is the guy who thinks people don't deserve law and order in their own community."

'This should be a monument to American greatness.'

The defense secretary laughed, pointed, and then resumed his tour of the relatively safer station.

Vance noted in his remarks to the National Guard soldiers that Union Station, like much of the district, has long endured an unacceptable level of crime.

"You have vagrants, you have drug addicts, you have the chronically homeless, you have the mentally ill who harass, who threaten violence, who attack families, and they've done it for far too long," the vice president said.

It's not just addicts, hobos, and the insane who have made Union Station a dangerous place in recent months.

In February, six girls, ages 11 to 14, were reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman who was trying to leave the station. Police indicated that one of the girls filmed the savage attack. That same month, a man was gunned down inside the station's parking garage.

"This should be a monument to American greatness," Vance continued. "This should not be a place where parents of small children are afraid to bring them ... because we have empowered criminals over the people who actually need public safety in this city. So I think Union Station is a great example of what's possible when you have the political willpower to bring law and order and common decency back to the public spaces of the United States."

After Vance stressed the importance of following through "until we make America and D.C. in particular a safe place again," a reporter asked him, "What evidence do you have or does the DOJ have — are you going to be releasing it?"

'Let's free DC from lawlessness.'

"Are you going to be releasing evidence of this?" the reporter continued.

"Of what?" Vance responded. "That D.C. has a terrible crime problem? You just gotta look around. Obviously D.C. has a terrible crime problem, and the Department of Justice statistics back it up, the FBI statistics back it up. Just talk to a resident of this city — this beautiful, great American city."

Adopting the "free D.C." slogan yelled by the leftist protesters outside, Vance said, "Let's free D.C. from lawlessness. Let's free Washington, D.C., from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world. Let's free Washington, D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure."

Vance, once again referencing the noisy rabble outside, noted that it was "kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white, people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they've never felt danger in their entire lives."

