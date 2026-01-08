Trump team calls out 'depravity' of Jimmy Kimmel's response to lethal ICE shooting

Jimmy Kimmel used the lethal shooting of a woman by a federal agent in Minneapolis to blame President Donald Trump, and the White House fired back a response.

Kimmel aired the expletive-filled statement from Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to leave the city and cease operations.

'Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network?'

"I know what they're doing. They're trying out a new slogan!" Kimmel said as he held up a red T-shirt.

"Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you," the shirt reads.

"This maniac, he isn't just killing people overseas. An ICE agent today shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis," he continued. "They're there under the guise of protecting us."

He criticized Trump for his statement describing the incident and then showed his audience video of Frey's response.

"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bulls**t! This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed," Frey said at a press conference.

"And I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f**k out of Minneapolis!" he also said.

Kimmel added, "Now that is the shirt I want to see!" and held up a shirt that reads, "GET THE F**K OUT OF MPLS."

Video of Kimmel's comments was widely shared on social media and criticized by the Rapid Response account of the Trump team.

"Jimmy Kimmel pushes the narrative that President Trump is ordering ICE to kill Americans," the account said. "Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network?"

RELATED: 'I don't care if I lose my job': Worker at Hilton hotel posts anti-ICE video on social media — then gets hit with consequences

Kimmel's show had been previously canceled after controversial comments he made about the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The show was eventually reinstated after a few days.

The woman killed in the ICE shooting was identified as Colorado native Renee Nicole Macklin Good. Anti-ICE critics dispute the account from the Department of Homeland Security that she was trying to run over officers when she swerved and accelerated her vehicle.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!