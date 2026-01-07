'ICE, get the f**k out of Minneapolis!' Democrat mayor calls ICE's self-defense claim for deadly shooting 'bulls**t'

The far-left mayor of Minneapolis forcefully demanded that federal immigration agents leave his city after a fatal shooting of a woman who obstructed an operation and drove her vehicle into an agent.

Mayor Jacob Frey of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party immediately called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to leave in the wake of the shooting and reiterated his demand in a media briefing.

'They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bulls**t!'

"I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f**k out of Minneapolis!" said Frey.

"We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized, and now somebody is dead," he added.

"That's on you. And it's also on you to leave," Frey said. "It's on you to make sure that further damage, further loss of life and injury is not done."

He identified the deceased protester as a 37-year-old woman, and the DHS said she was a U.S. citizen. Frey put the blame for the shooting on ICE, but Homeland Security Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin contradicted that version of events.

"ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism," she wrote in a statement.

Video on social media caught the incident and shows the moment she hit the gas and the shots rang out.

"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," McLaughlin added. "The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

RELATED: Anti-ICE rioter's deadly mistake: Woman allegedly tried to run over federal agents before she was fatally shot

Frey addressed the statement from the DHS and called that version "bulls**t."

"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bulls**t!" said Frey. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!