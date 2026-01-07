Anti-ICE rioter's deadly mistake: Woman allegedly tried to run over federal agents before she was fatally shot

A woman has been shot in the face by federal agents and killed after ramming them with her car, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

Protesters initially claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers had shot the woman as she was driving away from them.

'This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement.'

DHS Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin released a statement contradicting the claims of the protesters.

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism," McLaughlin said in a statement on social media.

She said an ICE officer fired defensive shots after fearing for his life and the safety of the public.

"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," she added. "The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

Local reports said anti-ICE protesters began to curse and yell at the officers after the incident as they tried to secure the scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, immediately called for all ICE agents to leave the city in the wake of the shooting.

"I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland," he wrote on social media. "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

McLaughlin went on to blame anti-ICE rhetoric for the shooting.

"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement," she said. "These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats."

This is a developing story.

