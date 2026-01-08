'I don't care if I lose my job': Worker at Hilton hotel posts anti-ICE video on social media — then gets hit with consequences

An anti-ICE post on social media posted by a worker at the Hilton Hotel Anatole in Dallas led to immediate consequences, according to a statement from the hotel.

A woman saying her name is Gia recorded herself walking through the hotel and warning people about the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Texas location.

'I care more about your families and about unity, so warn your family; if you or someone who works here is worried about their immigration status, please let them know.'

"Hey guys, my name is Gia, and I just want to give a warning to y'all that there are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas," she said in the video.

"Quite frankly, I don't really care if I lose my job, 'cause I could get in trouble for posting this," she added. "But honestly I don't care, because I care more about your families and about unity. So warn your family; if you or someone who works here is worried about their immigration status, please let them know. The Hilton Anatole in Dallas."

The video was widely circulated on social media, where many criticized the hotel.

A spokesperson for Hilton Anatole sent a statement to Blaze Media via email confirming that the worker had been fired, but said she was not an employee of Hilton Hotels.

"We are aware of a video that has been shared on social media by an individual who is not a Hilton employee," the spokesperson wrote. "We respect the privacy of all our guests and addressed directly with the third-party parking company who has advised us that the individual is no longer employed by their company."

The incident follows upon a similar controversy over a Hampton Inn by Hilton location that had canceled reservations for ICE agents, according to a scathing statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

RELATED: Hilton Hotels cuts loose hotel location accused of refusing to host ICE agents

Hilton Hotels referred Blaze News to an apology from the Minneapolis-area hotel, which also promised to follow Hilton policies and allow the DHS to book rooms. When evidence surfaced on social media that the hotel had not changed its policies, Hilton stripped the facility from the Hilton reservation system.

"Hilton is — and has always been — a welcoming place for all. We are also engaging with all of our franchisees to reinforce the standards we hold them to across our system to help ensure this does not happen again," the company said.

