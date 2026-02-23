HuffPost gets absolutely scorched over article saying Olympics patriotism feels 'yucky'

The online response to a Huffington Post article whining that Olympics patriotism feels "yucky" is decidedly negative.

While most Americans are swelling with pride over the victories racked up by U.S. Olympians in the Winter Games, some on the left are crippled by conflicting emotions.

'Being a left-wing extremist sounds utterly exhausting, miserable, and empty.'

The article by Monica Torres proclaimed, "If waving the American flag or chanting 'USA!' turns you off right now, you're not alone."

Right out of the gate, Torres assailed the Trump administration for killing unarmed civilians and detaining 2-year-olds, then went on to cite therapists treating the "cognitive dissonance." One expert said the angst could even manifest itself physically in the forms of "tightness in the neck, shoulder or jaw areas, as well as digestive issues and trouble sleeping."

The progressive news outlet and Torres were pummeled online.

"Who is this self-loathing cringe actually for? Who is the intended consumer?" asked one user on the X platform.

"Imagine being so corrupted that you can’t even root for your nation’s exceptional young athletes. Pathetic!" read another reply.

"If you hate America because you lost a free and fair election, you're not alone. You're a moron, and at least a fair bit anti-American, but that's HuffPo's audience, and their schtick," said another detractor.

"Just fire everyone and close. Activism is not journalism," responded one critic.

"Patriotic Americans cheer while Liberals struggle with cognitive dissonance over 3 words — USA.

Grow up," replied another user.

"Delete this account, fire all of your editors…and rebrand," read another reply.

Photo by Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"Being a left-wing extremist sounds utterly exhausting, miserable, and empty," responded Mollie Hemingway.

The post of the article garnered more than 10 million views.

