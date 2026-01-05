DHS accuses Hilton Hotels of 'siding with murderers and rapists' over ICE — and the hotel chain responds

The Department of Homeland Security has publicly called out Hilton Hotels over what DHS says was an organized act of obstruction against immigration enforcement.

The agency posted screenshots showing the well-known hotel chain had "maliciously" canceled reservations for DHS officials at a Minneapolis-area location.

'Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?'

"NO ROOM AT THE INN!" reads a statement from DHS on social media.

"[Hilton Hotels] has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is UNACCEPTABLE," the agency continued.

"Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?" the statement concluded.

One of the screenshots of the email responses included a statement from the hotel specifically citing the presence of ICE agents as the reason for the cancellation.

"We have noticed an influx of gov reservations made today that have been made for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation," the email read, according to the screenshot.

In an email statement to Blaze News, a spokesperson for the hotel chain responded to the accusations.

"Hilton Hotels serve as welcoming places for all," the statement reads.

"This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values," the spokesperson added. "We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."

Some on social media responded by saying they would cancel their Hilton reservations and avoid the chain.

Blaze News has also reached out for comment from the Hampton Inn in Lakeville.

