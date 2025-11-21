Postal worker allegedly tried to help detainee escape from ICE — and she was on duty at the time

A postal worker was arrested for allegedly helping a man briefly escape detention from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Long Island.

Tamara Mayorga-Wong, 57, was charged with obstructing a federal proceeding over the incident from Nov. 5 in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store next to a post office in Westhampton.

Mayorga-Wong scolded a bilingual deportation officer by asking in English as well as Spanish, 'Why are you doing this to your people?'

Homeland Security Investigations said the man had been placed in the back of a police vehicle when Mayorga-Wong ran up and opened the door to let him escape. She was wearing her USPS uniform at the time.

HSI said she told them, "You can't do this!"

The detention officers were able to nab the detained man again, and they went to put Mayorga-Wong into custody as well. She was trying to get into her personal vehicle and responded to the officers by kicking at them and flailing her arms.

WABC-TV captured video of the woman leaving federal court in Central Islip on Thursday.

She also allegedly asked the officers if they were from Mexico and if they had children.

"What are you going to tell your children about what you do?" she reportedly asked them.

