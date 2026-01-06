'More corrupt than Minnesota': Trump mocks Newsom after launching California fraud investigation

President Donald Trump is once again taking aim at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "corrupt" leadership.

Trump announced that his administration would be launching an investigation into California fraud, which he estimates is worse than the fraud in Minnesota. This investigation in California comes after weeks of reporting that highlighted the billions of dollars in potentially fraudulent funding for Somali businesses and day cares in Minnesota, which Trump's administration has also fought against.

'He's got a good line of crap.'

"California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible???" Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday. "The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

This is not the only line of attack Trump has launched against the Democratic governor.

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump later mocked Newsom and his fellow Democrats during an address to congressional Republicans, calling their cognitive abilities into question.

"Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test?" Trump asked, referring to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). "Do you think Kamala could? I don't think Gavin could. He's got a good line of crap, but other than that, he couldn't pass."

"He didn't want to have water coming down from the Pacific Northwest," Trump said of Newsom's leadership during the devastating Palisades fires.

"They cut it off, and then they have 25,000 houses burn down. They don't know why."

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Newsom blamed Trump's immigration policy for the slow rebuilding of the Palisades after thousands of homes burned down in January 2025. Although this happened under Newsom's leadership, the governor argues that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have prevented development projects from progressing.

"Donald Trump's reckless, inhumane immigration raids have destroyed communities and have had massive negative impacts on efforts to rebuild from the LA fires," Newsom said in an X post on Monday. "His actions have been disastrous across the board."

