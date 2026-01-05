Trump mocks Tim Walz for dropping re-election campaign after fraud allegations — then accuses other Democrats

President Donald Trump responded with a scathing statement to a report that the 2024 failed Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was considering dropping out of his re-election campaign. Walz later confirmed he was dropping out.

Walz has been dogged by accusations of obstruction in the investigation into government relief and welfare fraud in the Somali community in Minnesota. He has denied any involvement and claimed that his administration has tried to investigate the schemes.

'I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of 'SLIMEBALLS.' ... NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!'

The president mocked Walz and named other Democrats he believes are also guilty of crimes, including Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

"Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of 'SLIMEBALLS.' Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota," he added.

He went on to accuse California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, all Democrats, of more dishonesty and incompetency.

"NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!" he added.

Walz said Monday that he would be unable to put all his effort into a re-election campaign that would have meant a third term, if he had won.

RELATED: Tim Walz tries to dunk on Trump and gets pantsed on social media

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he wrote. "So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

One poll found that Walz had a disapproval rating of 48%, and over 69% of respondents said that he needed to do more to stop fraud in Minnesota.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!