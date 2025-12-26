Tim Walz tries to dunk on Trump and gets pantsed on social media

A failed Democrat vice presidential candidate was mocked and ridiculed on social media after trying to mock President Donald Trump on student loans.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tried to bring up the president's past history in business to assail him for new rules on student loans that will force borrowers to pay their debts back.

'If you had a shred of shame maybe you’d resign. ... You’re a disgrace.'

"Says the guy with 6 bankruptcies," wrote Walz in response to the CNBC headline: "Trump administration to start seizing pay of defaulted student loan borrowers in January."

The odd response was immediately assailed by many on social media who brought up the investigation into massive government benefit fraud in the Minnesotan Somali community. Walz has been accused of obstructing efforts to uncover the alleged fraud schemes.

"STFU, Tim. If you had a shred of shame maybe you’d resign before Christmas after allowing billions of dollars to go to Somali 3rd world pirates. You’re a disgrace," responded Eric Daugherty of Florida's Voice.

"Bold talk on ‘responsibility’ from a governor whose own state is under investigation for industrial‑scale fraud in federal nutrition and social‑service programs," read another response.

"Lots of businesses file bankruptcy, Tampon Tim. What businesses have you created? Except the Somalian Small Business Association of Minnesota, of course," read another popular response.

"You talking about anything related to tracking money is like [M]agic [J]ohnson talking about safe sex," joked another critic.

"Funny how he’s lecturing on fiscal responsibility while presiding over historic fraud and theft," said another detractor.

RELATED: Minnesota news outlet gets wrecked for story on Somali migrants' economic impact

Earlier in December, Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced an investigation into the fraud and what role Walz might have had into the scams.

"Today, I have ordered an investigation into the network of Somali organizations and executives implicated in these schemes," said Loeffler at the time. "Despite Governor Walz's best efforts to obstruct, SBA continues to work to expose abuse and hold perpetrators accountable, full stop."

While it is true that Trump has filed for bankruptcies for six of his businesses, that is a small percentage of the over 540 businesses he has been associated with.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!