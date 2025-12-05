Minnesota news outlet is getting wrecked online for story on Somali migrants' economic impact on Minnesota

While more and more revelations are being made about massive fraud schemes orchestrated by members of the Somali migrant community in Minnesota, at least one station is making a valiant effort to cover up the problem.

A KSTP-TV report looked at the economic impact of Somali immigrants in Minnesota after President Donald Trump issued a fiery statement accusing them of adding nothing to the economy.

'It's easy to "generate" $500 million in "income" when you steal over [$1 billion] from US taxpayers.'

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country, I'll be honest with you," he said in response to criticism from Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Tuesday.

"These are people that do nothing but complain," he added. "They complain, and from where they came from, they got nothing. ... When they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don't want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it."

KSTP went to the community and got its reaction to the president's comments.

"We're a hardworking family. We're working seven days a week," said restaurant owner Abdishakur Elmi, who moved to the U.S. in the 1990s.

"Me and my dad, we work hard every single day," added his son, Abdihakin Daud.

The report went on to claim that Somalis in Minnesota generate about $500 million in annual income and pay about $67 million in state and local taxes. He added that their economic impact to the state could be about $8 billion.

Many online found the stats to be deceiving or unpersuasive.

"So they only owe, what, $933,000,000.00 for the autism center fraud alone? Excellent propaganda point," replied Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist.

"It's easy to 'generate' $500 million in 'income' when you steal over [$1 billion] from U.S. taxpayers. The media isn't doing its job here," another user said.

"As several other people have pointed out, this implies that Somali immigrants in Minnesota are large net recipients of state & local public services," another comment reads.

"It's bizarre to see the media and politicians defending this massive Somali fraud ring. These criminals stole over a billion dollars of taxpayer money, diverting much of it to Democrat politicians and literal terrorists. That's bad actually. Objectively so. Stop defending this!" another detractor said.

"The whole debacle with the Somali fraud in Minnesota is pushing the media into a frenzy of news spinning to the point that they post information that is actually highly negative for the Somali community when you start analyzing it," another user said.

A Blaze News request for comment to KSTP was not immediately answered.

Daud also told KSTP that they had received threatening calls at their restaurant.

"The guy was cussing my dad out. 'Go back to your country. You're a filthy Somali. You shouldn't be in our state,'" Daud said.

