Trump tells ‘garbage’ Somalians like Ilhan Omar to ‘go back to where they came from’

President Donald Trump has stood firm about his opposition to third-world immigration, especially from Somalia.

Somalians have flooded Minnesota under the leadership of Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz, whom Trump described as "seriously retarded" in a Truth Social post over Thanksgiving. In the same post, Trump announced he would be indefinitely pausing migration from third-world countries like Somalia and reiterated his position during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

'I don't want them in our country.'

Trump takes issue with the cultural and economic burden of importing tens of thousands of Somalians into a state like Minnesota, as well as the ungrateful attitude of migrants like Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure," Trump said. "And when I see somebody like Ilhan Omar, who I don't know at all, but I always watched her for years. I've watched her complain about our Constitution, how she's being treated badly. ... 'The United States of America is a bad place.' Hates everybody."

"I think she's an incompetent person. She's a real terrible person."

"Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars," Trump added. "Billions every year. Billions of dollars, and they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88%. They contribute nothing."

Trump went on to say that America cannot afford to "keep taking in garbage into our country," referring to third-world migrants who "do nothing but complain."

"I don't want them in our country; I'll be honest with you," Trump said. "Some might say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country. I can say that about other countries too."

"We have to rebuild our country," Trump said. "... We're at a tipping point. I don't know if people mind me saying that, but I'm saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

Trump urged migrants like Omar, who have developed a disdain for America's culture and founding, to go back to their own countries and fix them instead of siphoning public resources and ceaselessly complaining.

"Ilhan Omar is garbage; she's garbage," Trump said. "Her friends are garbage. These aren't people that work. These aren't people that say, 'Let's go, come on, let's make this place great.' These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing."

"When they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but b***h, we don't want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it."

