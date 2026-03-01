Stagnant wages, skyrocketing home prices, empty promises: The village is failing its children — they might just burn it down

According to an old African proverb, “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre is concerned this same dynamic is playing out among America’s younger generations today. Many young people feel scorned by policies and systems that favor older generations and immigrants while barring them from owning homes, starting families, and pursuing careers.

As housing prices skyrocket, wages remain flat, jobs get shipped overseas, and immigration transforms the workforce, political figures keep touting record stock-market levels as evidence of widespread economic success. But inflating asset values is far from the same thing as genuine national well-being.

If something doesn’t give soon, will our young folk lose hope in the system and start trying to destroy it?

“The French Revolution was horrific, but it happened in part because the king really was making bad decisions. The Russian Revolution was an absolute nightmare, but it did happen because the czar was not doing a good job and was ignoring the needs of the people,” says Auron.

“The systems you're operating have to benefit most of the people involved because if they don't, there will eventually come a time where everyone either checks out or decides that they don't want to play this game anymore,” he warns.

When this happens, the results usually end up being “much worse” than the original predicaments that caused them.

Right now, the younger generations are being given the same advice that made older generations financially successful: “Work harder,” “[increase] your skill set,” “[put] your time in,” and “[make] wise financial decisions.”

While this is still “good advice to the individual,” says Auron, it’s no longer applicable to the masses due to how policies have shifted over time.

“You can't keep running the entire economy for Boomers and the laptop class. ... There has to be a buy-in or eventually people will get violent or apathetic — and you can't be angry or surprised when that ultimately happens,” he says.

“The affordability issue is going to be the issue. It just is. Like that and immigration are going to be one and two for probably the next 10 years at least, and so any Republican administration, any Trump administration, any (let's hope) JD Vance administration — they're going to have to address this problem,” Auron urges.

