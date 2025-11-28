Trump to 'permanently pause' migration from third-world backwaters in wake of National Guard member's grisly murder

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed earlier this week that it was initiating a review of the hundreds of thousands of refugees imported by the Biden administration, citing evidence that many of the migrants were rushed into the homeland without adequate vetting.

While activists clutched pearls over the Trump administration's new initiative to ensure that Americans today aren't further endangered by decisions made by the previous administration, a 29-year-old man whom Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed was among the horde of migrants admitted from Afghanistan in 2021 allegedly drove across the U.S. and gunned down two members of the National Guard.

After the death of one of the victims, 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services indicated that it had halted the processing of all immigration requests pertaining to those Afghans previously brought into the U.S. "pending further review of security and vetting protocols."

President Donald Trump made clear, however, that he intended to go far behind just pausing immigration requests, announcing that he will cut off the flow of migrants to the U.S. from third-world backwaters, seek to remove all noncitizens presently squatting in the homeland who are not presently making a positive contribution, and denaturalize those radicals who threaten American peace.

The president noted in a Truth Social post on Thursday evening that the country has been "divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being 'Politically Correct,' and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration."

Trump suggested further that the foreign population — Current Population Survey data indicates that as of January 2025, the foreign-born or immigrant population was 53.3 million, 15.8% of the total — is not only heavily reliant on U.S. taxpayer-funded benefits but greatly contributing to "social dysfunction in America" as manifest in "failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits."



The president pointed to the Gopher State for evidence of the "refugee burden," noting that "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota."

Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.

Trump announced last week that he was terminating the Temporary Protected Status designation for Somalia following a report by BlazeTV host Christopher Rufo and investigative reporter Ryan Thorpe on the alleged fraud perpetrated by numerous members of the Somali community in Minnesota as well as on the alleged direction of stolen Minnesota Medicaid and welfare funds by members of the Somali community to terrorists abroad.

Minnesota Rep. Omar, who claimed last year that the "U.S government will do what [Somali-Americans] tell the U.S. government to do," vowed in response to help members of her community avoid status revocation and removal.

Trump, however, emphasized in his Thanksgiving message that he is deadly serious about seeing America unyoked of its imported problems.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," wrote the president.

"Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," wrote Trump. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won't be here for long!"

Joe Edlow, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, noted Thursday in a post on X that at the direction of the president, he has "directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern."

When asked for clarification, USCIS stated the countries of concern are those listed in Trump's June 4 proclamation, namely: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.