Trump sounds off again on Ilhan Omar — says why she should be thrown 'THE HELL OUT of our country'

President Donald Trump leaned into his criticism of Somalia and its apparent top spokeswoman in Congress, telling reporters on Air Force One why America is better off both without asylum-seekers from the failed African nation and without Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D).

America First versus Somalia First

Trump announced on Nov. 21 that he was terminating the Temporary Protected Status designation for Somalia following a report detailing instances of alleged and confirmed fraud perpetrated by numerous members of the Somali community in Minnesota as well as the alleged direction of stolen taxpayer funds by members of the Somali community to terrorists abroad.

'If that's true, she shouldn't be a congressman.'

"Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing," Trump noted on Truth Social. "Send them back to where they came from. It's OVER!"

Omar, a native of Somalia who claimed last year that the "U.S government will do what [Somali-Americans] tell the U.S. government to do," did not take the news well.

The Democrat ethno-nationalist wrote on Bluesky, "I am a citizen and so are majority of Somalis in America. Good luck celebrating a policy change that really doesn’t have much impact on the Somalis you love to hate. We are here to stay."

Omar then held a press conference with Minnesota state Democrats in which she claimed Trump lacked the authority to terminate Somalia's TPS designation, suggested that the corruption referred to by the president was not systemic among Minnesota's Somali community, and accused Trump of endangering Somalis across the United States.

Following the fatal attack on National Guard members in the national capital last week, allegedly by an Afghan shooter, the president not only revealed that he was cutting off the flow of migrants to the U.S. from third-world backwaters such as Afghanistan but laid into Omar and rogue actors among the Somali community once again.

Trump noted in his lengthy announcement on Truth Social:

Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.

After suggesting that "the seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz," had failed to tackle the problem, Trump turned his sights on Omar, who he claimed "does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated," adding that Omar "probably came into the U.S.A. illegally."

Family matters

When asked on Sunday about how long he intends to block asylum claims from various nations into the U.S., Trump told reporters, "I think a long time."

"We don't want 'em. We don't want those people. We have enough problems. We don't want those people," said the president.

"You know why we don't want 'em? Because many have been no good, and they shouldn't be in our country."

Trump clarified that by "those people," he meant "people from different countries that are not friendly to us and countries that are out of control themselves — countries like Somalia that have virtually no government, no military, no police. All they do is go around killing each other. Then they come into our country and tell us how to run our country. We don't want them."

After using Somalia as an example of a nation whose asylees the U.S. could do without, Trump suggested that Omar "supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother."

"Well, if that's true, she shouldn't be a congressman. And we should throw her the hell out of our country," said Trump.

Omar has long been accused of immigration-related marriage fraud and bigamy.

Years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee, Omar reportedly took out a marriage license to marry Ahmed Hirsi. While she married Hirsi in a Muslim ceremony and had children with him, she did not initially marry him legally.

After supposedly separating from Hirsi, Omar formally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — a British-Somali national reportedly identified by numerous Somalis as Omar's brother — in 2009. Over the next few years, she would separate and secure a legal divorce from Elmi, then reunite and have another child with Hirsi.

Omar called the allegations "absolutely false and ridiculous" in a 2016 statement, adding that "insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive."

Despite Omar's denial of the allegations, an individual identifying as one of her friends, Abdihakim Osman, told the Daily Mail in 2020 that Omar had confirmed that Elmi was her brother and that she married him so he could remain in the United States.

Osman indicated that in the early 2000s, "People began noticing that Ilhan and Southside [Hirsi] were often with a very effeminate young guy."

"He was very feminine in the way he dressed — he would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him," said Osman. "[Hirsi] and Ilhan both told me it was Ilhan's brother and he had been living in London, but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like."

"So they sent him to Minneapolis as 'rehab,'" claimed Osman.

After Omar married Elmi, he started school at North Dakota State University, where he graduated in 2012.

Osman told the Mail that following their wedding, Omar and Elmi moved to Fargo and began attending university together.

"She said she needed to get papers for her brother to go to school," said Osman. "We all thought she was just getting papers together to allow him to stay in this country."

"Once she had the papers, they could apply for student loans," continued Osman. "They both moved to North Dakota to go to school, but she was still married to [Hirsi]. In the Somali way, the only marriage that mattered was the one in the mosque."

Omar's office did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

