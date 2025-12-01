Man fatally shoots 2 in Texas — tells cops pair followed him, tried to block his car, physically attacked him

Two males were fatally shot Friday night in Texas — and the man who pulled the trigger said the pair followed him, tried to block his car, and physically attacked him.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office told KTRK-TV the shooter said he acted in self-defense.

'Looks like the 2 attackers had road rage. Is he not supposed to defend himself? Whatever it takes.'

Deputies responded around 8:45 p.m. to reports of a possible roadway shooting on Greengate Drive near Spring Stuebner Road in the Spring area, KHOU-TV said.

First responders told KTRK they found two males with gunshot wounds in the 22100 block of Greengate Drive; one died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital where he died.

The shooter said the pair followed his car for a while and tried to block him when he reached the neighborhood where the final confrontation took place, the sheriff's office told KTRK.

Deputies added to KTRK that all three exited their vehicles, and the man who pulled the trigger said the pair started kicking him and his car.

“The shooter in the incident stayed on scene and surrendered himself to arriving deputies,” Sgt. Jason Brown noted to KHOU. The man who pulled the trigger is cooperating with investigators, the sheriff's office told KTRK.

The fatally shot males have been identified as 57-year-old Timothy Underwood and 59-year-old Keith McDonald, KTRK said, citing the sheriff's office.

No charges have been filed, officials told KTRK, and the shooter was not in custody.

However, the case was under investigation, and the district attorney's office will review it, the sheriff's office told KTRK.

When asked if the two males were armed, Brown told KHOU, “Not that we know of. We’re still in the process of going through the scene ... but as of right now, we don’t believe that they were armed.”

Reactions under KHOU's Facebook post about the fatal shootings were mixed:

"They don’t have to be armed to do bodily harm or even kill you," one commenter said.

"They do if you're in a car ... because why don't you just jump the curb to get away," another commenter countered. "How are unarmed men going to hurt you if the doors are locked?"

"FAFO," another user bluntly noted before later adding, "Looks like the 2 attackers had road rage. Is he not supposed to defend himself? Whatever it takes."

"IDK ... call me crazy, but if I felt my life was in danger, I would not park my car and get out of it ... would you?" another commenter wondered. "Self-defense doesn’t work here. He was trigger happy and probably had road rage."

