Elderly Texas homeowner armed with hunting rifle spots burglar who broke through back door. It doesn't end well for intruder.

Police in Grand Prairie, Texas, responded to the 400 block of Santa Margarita Street around 2 a.m. Sunday after a call about a suspicious person, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Grand Prairie is about 30 minutes west of Dallas.

The homeowner had called 911 and told police that an unknown person forcefully entered his home through the back door, the paper said, citing police.

'Just because a person is elderly doesn't mean they are not going to protect what's theirs, especially in Texas.'

Police said the elderly male homeowner was armed with a hunting rifle and confronted the burglary suspect “who was rummaging through property inside the house,” the Star-Telegram reported.

The homeowner "fearing for his life" shot the burglar, who died at the scene, the paper said, citing police.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as self-defense, and no charges are expected against the homeowner, the Star-Telegram reported.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will identify the fatally shot person after next of kin have been notified, the paper added.



Image source: Grand Prairie (Texas) Police

Commenters under the Grand Prairie News' Facebook post about the shooting have been airing their perspectives, and they seem to be fully backing the homeowner:

"Play stupid games ... win stupid prizes," one commenter wrote. "Shoutout to the homeowner for exercising the 2nd Amendment and protecting his property."

"It's always a shame when someone loses their life like this. It breaks my heart. The victim will have to live with the fact that he took someone's life," another user shared. "That said, every gun owner should spend time, in deep thought, planning out every hypothetical situation & their reaction in detail. I have, and I would do the same thing. Don't break into my home if you value your life. I have prepared myself."

"I think this homeowner did what anyone of us would do and protected his property," another commenter stated. "It’s stupid to break into houses, especially in Texas."

"Let's all give the homeowner a round of applause," another user suggested.

"Best news I’ve heard all day," another user declared.

"Just because a person is elderly doesn't mean they are not going to protect what's theirs, especially in Texas," another commenter opined.

