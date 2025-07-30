3 armed thugs wearing ski masks allegedly break into Texas home. But homeowner also has gun — and simply does what Texans do.

Police responded to a home invasion call in the 1400 block of East Maddox Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas, just before 3:15 a.m. Friday, KDFW-TV reported.

According to police, the caller told dispatchers that several men wearing ski masks and carrying guns broke into his house, the station said.

'The guy ran and jumped in a white truck. ... Then I heard him after saying, "Help, help, help!"'

The homeowner used a gun in self-defense, KDFW reported, adding that the suspects returned fire.

The homeowner escaped the house through a window and called 911, the station noted, and the suspects fled the home and ran from the scene.

The homeowner cut his leg on glass while fleeing the residence, KDFW said, adding that the homeowner's injuries were minor and not life-threatening.

However, another male just a block away — in the 1400 block of East Myrtle Street — called 911 when police arrived, the station said.

Turns out this guy told authorities he'd been shot and needed assistance, KDFW said.

He was identified as 23-year-old Anthony Baeza; he faces a charge of burglary of a habitation, the station said.

First responders transported Baeza to a nearby hospital, where he had been in critical condition, KDFW said.

RELATED: Armed homeowner hits intruder with 4 shots, cops say: 'The safety and protection of one’s home is a fundamental right'

"I heard all this shooting. ... Boom, boom, boom, boom," a neighbor told the station's reporters at the scene. "The guy ran and jumped in a white truck. ... Then I heard him after saying, 'Help, help, help!'"

More from KDFW:

Police said they believe the homeowner shot Baeza during the robbery as the homeowner was escaping the house. They believe two other suspects assisted in the robbery but then fled the scene without the third suspect. Those two men are not in police custody at this time.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!