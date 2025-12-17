Public library board voted to keep pro-transgender book — so the county dissolved the entire board

A North Carolina county government has chosen to disband its public library board after the group refused to take down a book that advocated for the transgender agenda.

The controversy involved the "Call Me Max" book that tells the story of a girl asking teachers to refer to her by her chosen identity rather than the biological reality.

'Planting this lie in a child's mind at a young age can lead them down a harmful path of social and medical transitioning. Public libraries should never expose children to books that cause them to question their gender or include other inappropriate sexual content.'

The board in Randolph County had reviewed the book and found that it fit within the county's guidelines in October. Dozens of people attended that hearing to voice their opinion about the book.

The nine-member library board was then disbanded by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners by a vote of 3-2.

The North Carolina Values Coalition had previously described the picture book as an attempt to "groom children towards transgenderism at very young ages" and actively opposed its inclusion.

The group applauded the decision to dissolve the board.

"'Call Me Max,' recommended for 5- [to] 9-year-olds, teaches children that their parents may be wrong about their gender and that their gender is actually whatever they feel it is," read the statement from their spokesperson to Blaze News.

"Planting this lie in a child's mind at a young age can lead them down a harmful path of social and medical transitioning," the statement continued. "Public libraries should never expose children to books that cause them to question their gender or include other inappropriate sexual content."

The author of the book, a transgender-identifying individual named Kyle Lukoff, said that the actions of the county board were alarming.

RELATED: Trans reporter tries to defend Chelsea Clinton and proves she's pushing 'porn' for children

"Policies can be helpful, but this is ultimately a question of power," Lukoff said. "If there are people in power who believe trans people don’t belong in their communities or the world at large, they will twist those policies to make it a reality."

While disbanding a public library board is unusual, it is within the power of the county organization.

Voters of Randolph County supported President Donald Trump by an overwhelming margin — nearly four to one.

The commissioners have not indicated when they will reconstitute the library board.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!