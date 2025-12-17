Liberal protesters dump ice into harbor on anniversary of Boston Tea Party to protest deportations

While many were celebrating the 252nd anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, liberal demonstrators tried to usurp the moment to protest the administration's immigration enforcement policies.

Rather than dump tea into the harbor, the protesters from Boston Indivisible tossed ice into the harbor, symbolizing their opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'This is a symbolic measure saying we want ICE to leave our communities alone.'

The group claimed that about 1,000 people joined their protest on Tuesday evening. They tried to equate the colonists' struggle against government oppression with the plight of illegal aliens who ignore immigration law.

"This is not left or right. This is not progressive or conservative. It’s being American," said Martha Laposata of the group.

Group members said that they used environmentally safe ice that was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

"Anybody who understands the nature of our country should be doing something. This is not the time to sit home and watch TV," said Mary Sweeney.

Video from the event showed protesters chanting, "No Kings! No Tariffs! No ICE!" as they tossed the ice into the harbor.

"This is a symbolic measure saying we want ICE to leave our communities alone," said Alex Rikleen, a candidate for the U.S. Senate who lists his pronouns in his profile.

The protesters said they hoped the demonstration would encourage others to speak out against the mass deportation policies implemented by President Donald Trump.

